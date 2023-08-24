David Deutsch and Naval Ravikant — The Fabric of Reality, The Importance of Disobedience, The Inevitability of Artificial General Intelligence, Finding Good Problems, Redefining Wealth, Foundations of True Knowledge, Harnessing Optimism, Quantum Computing, and More (#662) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show Ep 662: David Deutsch and Naval Ravikant – The Fabric of Reality, The Importance of Disobedience, The Inevitability of Artificial General Intelligence

David Deutsch (@DavidDeutschOxf) is a visiting professor of physics at the Centre for Quantum Computation, a part of the Clarendon Laboratory at Oxford University, and an honorary fellow of Wolfson College, Oxford.

He works on fundamental issues in physics, particularly the quantum theory of computation and information, and especially the constructor theory, which he is proposing as a new way of formulating laws of nature. He is the author of The Fabric of Reality and The Beginning of Infinity, and he is an advocate of the philosophy of Karl Popper.

Naval Ravikant (@naval) is the co-founder of AirChat and AngelList. He has invested in more than 100 companies, including many mega-successes such as Twitter, Uber, Notion, Opendoor, Postmates, and Wish.