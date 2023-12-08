Democracy works with better leaders – Lessons from South Africa #atomicIdeas

Democracy works with better leaders – Lessons from South Africa
Public leader Lindiwe Mazibuko delves into the challenges faced by South Africa since its transition to democracy in the 1990s.
Despite a visionary constitution promising a better life for all citizens, these promises remain unfulfilled due to poor leadership.
Mazibuko explores how cultivating a new generation of ethical leaders can revitalize democracy in South Africa and beyond.
Our constitution may guarantee our rights, but poor leadership has hindered our ability to access those rights. – Lindiwe Mazibuko
Constitutions can feed us. Democracies can provide us with shelter and safety, but only if we take active responsibility for them and elect leaders who can deliver on democracy’s extraordinary potential. – Lindiwe Mazibuko
Cultivating Ethical Leaders
To address issues of leadership quality, Mazibuko founded Futurelect—an organization focused on fostering ethical leaders who can transition into political roles not only in South Africa but across Africa.
Futurelect emphasizes supporting women in their pursuit of elected political office.
The Core Values of Futurelect
Futurelect fosters values such as commitment to democratic governance, belief in equality and legitimacy for all people, evidence-based policy-making, and understanding that political leadership is about serving people above all else.
The organization creates a community of ethical leaders who hold each other accountable.
Democracy’s Potential Realized Through Ethical Leadership
Mazibuko believes democracy can provide for its citizens if leaders with commitment, integrity, and ability are elected.
She asserts that no political leader or party in any democracy has a monopoly on good governance—it’s up to the people to hold their leaders accountable.
Urgency of Active Citizen Participation
Active citizen participation is crucial in electing leaders who can deliver on democracy’s extraordinary potential.
Citizens play an integral role in holding their leaders accountable and ensuring they uphold democratic values.
Cultivating a New Generation of Leaders
Mazibuko is cultivating a new generation of ethical leaders who can bring about positive changes in society and fulfill the promises made by democracies worldwide through her organization, Futurelect.
Effective Leadership: A Prerequisite for Democracy
Democracy works when it’s steered by effective leadership grounded in ethics and integrity.
Without these qualities, even the most visionary constitutions will fail to deliver on their potential.
Challenges Faced by Democracies Globally
While acknowledging the challenges faced by democracies globally due to poor leadership, Mazibuko remains optimistic about the future if we elect leaders who embody ethical principles and take responsibility for delivering on democracy’s potential.
Optimism for Democracy’s Future
Despite the challenges faced due to poor leadership, Mazibuko remains optimistic about the potential of democracy.
She believes that with active citizen participation and ethical leaders, democracies can fulfill their extraordinary potential.