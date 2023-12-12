Democratizing ‘Miracle Drugs’: A Vision for 2024
Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explores the future of healthcare with the advent of ‘miracle drugs’ like GLP-1s and curative cell and gene therapies.
While these treatments have transformed patient lives, their high costs and complex administration pose significant challenges to the existing healthcare system.
Yoo presents her vision for 2024, focusing on democratizing access to these groundbreaking treatments without causing financial strain or system breakdown.
Need for Innovative Financing Mechanisms
Given the high upfront costs associated with these therapies, there is a need for innovative financing mechanisms that underwrite risk profiles so individual payers only pay their fair share while someone is on their plan.
Complex Administration Procedures
Cell and gene therapies require complex administration procedures involving transportation of cells to manufacturing facilities where they’re reprogrammed, regrown then sent back to certified hospitals for delivery into patients followed by weeks-long monitoring periods in hospitals.
Policy Changes Required
Changes in policy from government bodies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) are crucial to ensure access to these miracle drugs.
Innovations in Manufacturing and Clinical Operations
Entrepreneurs are already building solutions to address these challenges.
Innovations are being made in manufacturing, providing operational and clinical logistics services, care management services, remote patient monitoring hardware, and data infrastructure for feedback loops on drug efficacy and side effects.
Holistic Solution Needed
A holistic solution that brings together payers, providers, manufacturers, and patients is required to solve the ‘cold start problem’ – getting all key players involved from the beginning to ensure successful implementation at scale across the industry.
The Role of Data Infrastructure
Continuous collection of post-market performance data through a robust data infrastructure can help pharmaceutical companies understand how their product is being used in the real world and if there are any side effects or implications they need to be aware of.
Risk Spreading Fintech Solutions
Startups are exploring new fintech approaches to spread risk differently and make these expensive therapies more affordable.
This includes creating portable products that follow a person throughout their life.
Top-down Regulation and Bottom-up Activity
Both top-down regulation/policy changes and bottom-up activity will be necessary to democratize access to these drugs.
The industry is at a tipping point which is already sparking innovation.
‘Cold Start Problem’ in Healthcare Industry
‘Cold start problem’ refers to the challenge of getting all key players involved from the beginning for successful implementation at scale across the healthcare industry when it comes to administering these complex treatments.
Democratizing Access without Financial Strain or System Breakdown
The democratization of miracle drugs involves making them accessible but also ensuring that they are sustainable without causing financial strain or system breakdown.
This requires policy changes, innovative financing solutions, data infrastructure development and collaboration among all key stakeholders in the healthcare sector.