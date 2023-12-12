Democratizing ‘Miracle Drugs’: A Vision for 2024

Julie Yoo, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explores the future of healthcare with the advent of ‘miracle drugs’ like GLP-1s and curative cell and gene therapies.

While these treatments have transformed patient lives, their high costs and complex administration pose significant challenges to the existing healthcare system.

Yoo presents her vision for 2024, focusing on democratizing access to these groundbreaking treatments without causing financial strain or system breakdown.