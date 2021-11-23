    Designing member experience for DAOs

    In Web3, Member Experience (MX) is as important as User Experience (UX). Here are 30 questions for builders to consider as they design the MX for their DAOs: 🧵👇
    2/ 🔭 Providing Context 🔭 – What is your DAO’s value proposition to members? – What key messages need to be delivered during onboarding? – How will you keep engagement high after the initial 2 week honeymoon period? – How can you personalise the new members experience?
    3/ – What language is specific to your DAO (e.g. roles, guilds, etc)? – What expectations will new joiners have? How will you meet/exceed those expectations? – How can you make your DAO more accessible to those with little Web3 experience?
    4/ – Why would someone join your DAO vs. any other? – What is your DAO’s narrative? How is it communicated? – What learning goals will your DAO help people accomplish?
    5/ 🥳 Community Building 🥳 – How are you taming the firehose of information for members? – How will members meet each other? – How will you create community wins for all members to take pride in?
    6/ – How are you building trust between members? – How will you collect feedback from members? – What are your DAO’s rituals?
    7/ – How are you enabling members to express their individuality? – How can you give your DAO a human face? – How are you making members feel important and valued? – How will you combat members disappointment?
    8/ 💪 Contribution 💪 – What does a new joiner need to do before they can contribute effectively? – How can you make contribution effortless? – What DAO goals should the members keep in mind at all times?
    9/ – How do you accommodate people with different levels of time commitment? – How can members signal their skills to the DAO? – How are you communicating the DAO’s needs to members? – What mistakes might members make? How will you detect and prevent them?
    10/ – What “wait times” are present in your DAO that members should know about? – How will members be rewarded, financially? – How will members be rewarded, non-financially?
    Having clearly articulated answers to these 30 questions will be a competitive advantage for DAOs going forward. We don’t have all the answers just yet at @superteamDAO, but we’re trying to get there!
