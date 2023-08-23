The Tim Ferriss Show – The 4-7-8 Breath Method, Cannabis Podcast Summary
Dr. Andrew Weil — The 4-7-8 Breath Method, Cannabis, The Uses of Coca Leaf, Rehabilitating Demonized Plants, Kava for Anxiety, Lessons from Wade Davis, The Psychedelic Renaissance, How to Emerge from Depression, Tales from 50+ Visits to Japan, Matcha Benefits, and More (#615)

The Tim Ferriss Show – The 4-7-8 Breath Method, Cannabis

Matcha tea has a unique growing process that produces calming effects and numerous health benefits. Source high-quality matcha from a reputable company, like Matcha Kari, for the best results.

Learning to manage stress with 4-7-8 breathing technique

  • Learning to manage stress is essential for a healthy life.
  • The 4-7-8 breathing technique is a simple yet powerful way to access the relaxation response and reduce anxiety.
  • It involves breathing in for a count of four, holding the breath for a count of seven, and then blowing out forcefully for a count of eight.
  • This should be done in a cycle of four breaths for beginners and up to eight for more experienced practitioners.
  • Repeating this practice for four to six weeks can lead to remarkable positive changes.

Demonized plants and the path to hope

  • Cocaine, kava, and tobacco are just some of the plants that have been demonized by society.
  • While their misuse has caused trouble, it’s really how we relate to them that’s the problem.
  • Kava is a psychoactive plant used in Oceania and has unique calming effects.
  • It is an effective natural anti-anxiety product with no toxicity and does not interact with alcohol or other sedatives.
  • It even has positive effects on sleep quality.

Cherishing and appreciating elders in okinawa

  • In Okinawa, elders are cherished and appreciated, they are included in all aspects of social life.
  • Even when they reach the age of 90, they are proud and held in high regard.
  • Taking care of aging parents is seen as a great honor and a source of joy and pride for siblings, who take pride in the fact that their parents are still alive and well.

Unlocking the benefits of matcha tea

  • Matcha is a high quality tea with a plethora of health benefits.
  • It has a unique growing process in which the leaves are shaded to produce more antioxidants, chlorophyll, and L-theanine.
  • This L-theanine is what gives matcha its calming effect, taking away the jittery edge of caffeine.
