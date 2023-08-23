Dr. Andrew Weil — The 4-7-8 Breath Method, Cannabis, The Uses of Coca Leaf, Rehabilitating Demonized Plants, Kava for Anxiety, Lessons from Wade Davis, The Psychedelic Renaissance, How to Emerge from Depression, Tales from 50+ Visits to Japan, Matcha Benefits, and More (#615) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – The 4-7-8 Breath Method, Cannabis
Learning to manage stress with 4-7-8 breathing technique
- Learning to manage stress is essential for a healthy life.
- The 4-7-8 breathing technique is a simple yet powerful way to access the relaxation response and reduce anxiety.
- It involves breathing in for a count of four, holding the breath for a count of seven, and then blowing out forcefully for a count of eight.
- This should be done in a cycle of four breaths for beginners and up to eight for more experienced practitioners.
- Repeating this practice for four to six weeks can lead to remarkable positive changes.
Demonized plants and the path to hope
- Cocaine, kava, and tobacco are just some of the plants that have been demonized by society.
- While their misuse has caused trouble, it’s really how we relate to them that’s the problem.
- Kava is a psychoactive plant used in Oceania and has unique calming effects.
- It is an effective natural anti-anxiety product with no toxicity and does not interact with alcohol or other sedatives.
- It even has positive effects on sleep quality.
Cherishing and appreciating elders in okinawa
- In Okinawa, elders are cherished and appreciated, they are included in all aspects of social life.
- Even when they reach the age of 90, they are proud and held in high regard.
- Taking care of aging parents is seen as a great honor and a source of joy and pride for siblings, who take pride in the fact that their parents are still alive and well.
Unlocking the benefits of matcha tea
- Matcha is a high quality tea with a plethora of health benefits.
- It has a unique growing process in which the leaves are shaded to produce more antioxidants, chlorophyll, and L-theanine.
- This L-theanine is what gives matcha its calming effect, taking away the jittery edge of caffeine.