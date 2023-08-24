Dr. Kelly Starrett — The Magic of Movement and Mobility, Training for Range of Motion, Breathing for Back Pain, Improving Your Balance, and More (#664) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show Ep 664: Dr. Kelly Starrett — The Magic of Movement and Mobility, Training for Range of Motion, Breathing for Back Pain, Improving Your Balance, and More

Kelly Starrett is a doctor of physical therapy, author, speaker, and CrossFit trainer. He is one of the most influential and respected coaches in the field of performance therapy and self-care. He is the co-founder, with his wife Juliet Starrett, of The Ready State, an online platform that helps people improve their movement and mobility.

He is also the author of several bestselling books, such as Becoming a Supple Leopard, Ready to Run, and Built to Move. He has worked with professional athletes, Olympic medalists, military personnel, and everyday people who want to move better and feel better.

Here are seven key points from the hour-long podcast.