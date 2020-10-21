Early-stage SaaS founders-Here is a 101 on metrics nobody told you ever

Early-stage bottom-up SaaS founders – this thread is for you Below 👇

🔬 Most important metrics to track

🛠 Tools to track these metrics

🎨 How to best visualize and share these metrics

1/ 🔬 What metrics should early-stage bottom-up SaaS founders focus on? ✨ Pre-revenue ✨ 1. Retention:

✔ User: % of new users who are still active 3-6 months later

✔ Logo: % of new companies who are still active 3-6 months later

✔ L7/L30: # of days that users are active

2/ Virality within an organization:

✔ Invite rate: % of new users who sent at least one invite in the first X days

✔ Invite conversion rate: % of users who receive an invite that sign-up in the next X days

✔ Virality factor: % of new users who have come from an invite

3/ Top-of-funnel growth:

✔ Traffic: Visits to site/week

✔ MoM new user growth: Month over month growth rate in total users

✔ Activation: % new users who “activate”, whatever that means for your product

4/ 🤑 Post-revenue: 1. Revenue growth

✔ MRR: MoM MRR growth

✔ ARR: MoM ARR growth

✔ New customers: New customers/week 2. Retention

✔ Customer: % of new paying customers who are still customers 3-6 months later

✔ Net Dollar Retention: MRR of each cohort at 12 months

5/ 3. Monetization

✔ Paid company conversion: % of free companies that convert to paid within X days

✔ Payback period: Average time to pay back CAC

✔ Gross margins: Net sales revenue minus the cost of goods sold

6/ 🧐 Additional metrics to track and have available: 1. Engagement

✔ DAU/MAU

✔ Key actions per day/week (e.g. tasks created, pics sent)

✔ Average time spent/user/day

7/ 2. Virality within an organization

✔ Invite volume: When an invite was sent, median number of invites sent per user

✔ Velocity of virality: Median days from 1 —> N seats at a company

✔ Traction: Number of total companies with at least 3 users signed-up

8/ 3. Monetization

✔ ARPU: Average revenue per user

✔ User conversion: % of free users that convert to paid within X days

✔ Quick ratio: (New MRR + Expansion MRR) / (Contraction MRR + Churned MRR)

✔ Growth spend efficiency: CAC/LTV

9/ 4. Funnel conversion

✔ Landing conversion: % visitors click CTA

✔ Activation: % visitors who “activate”, whatever that means for your product

✔ % visitors complete your sign-up flow

✔ % visitors signup

Follow @lennysan

» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated wisdom from Twitter threads on product, life and growth.