Early-stage SaaS founders-Here is a 101 on metrics nobody told you ever

Early-stage bottom-up SaaS founders – this thread is for you Below πŸ‘‡

πŸ”¬ Most important metrics to track

πŸ› Tools to track these metrics

🎨 How to best visualize and share these metrics

1/ πŸ”¬ What metrics should early-stage bottom-up SaaS founders focus on? ✨ Pre-revenue ✨ 1. Retention:

βœ” User: % of new users who are still active 3-6 months later

βœ” Logo: % of new companies who are still active 3-6 months later

βœ” L7/L30: # of days that users are active

2/ Virality within an organization:

βœ” Invite rate: % of new users who sent at least one invite in the first X days

βœ” Invite conversion rate: % of users who receive an invite that sign-up in the next X days

βœ” Virality factor: % of new users who have come from an invite

3/ Top-of-funnel growth:

βœ” Traffic: Visits to site/week

βœ” MoM new user growth: Month over month growth rate in total users

βœ” Activation: % new users who β€œactivate”, whatever that means for your product

4/ πŸ€‘ Post-revenue: 1. Revenue growth

βœ” MRR: MoM MRR growth

βœ” ARR: MoM ARR growth

βœ” New customers: New customers/week 2. Retention

βœ” Customer: % of new paying customers who are still customers 3-6 months later

βœ” Net Dollar Retention: MRR of each cohort at 12 months

5/ 3. Monetization

βœ” Paid company conversion: % of free companies that convert to paid within X days

βœ” Payback period: Average time to pay back CAC

βœ” Gross margins: Net sales revenue minus the cost of goods sold

6/ 🧐 Additional metrics to track and have available: 1. Engagement

βœ” DAU/MAU

βœ” Key actions per day/week (e.g. tasks created, pics sent)

βœ” Average time spent/user/day

7/ 2. Virality within an organization

βœ” Invite volume: When an invite was sent, median number of invites sent per user

βœ” Velocity of virality: Median days from 1 β€”> N seats at a company

βœ” Traction: Number of total companies with at least 3 users signed-up

8/ 3. Monetization

βœ” ARPU: Average revenue per user

βœ” User conversion: % of free users that convert to paid within X days

βœ” Quick ratio: (New MRR + Expansion MRR) / (Contraction MRR + Churned MRR)

βœ” Growth spend efficiency: CAC/LTV

9/ 4. Funnel conversion

βœ” Landing conversion: % visitors click CTA

βœ” Activation: % visitors who β€œactivate”, whatever that means for your product

βœ” % visitors complete your sign-up flow

βœ” % visitors signup

