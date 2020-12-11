Ease of doing business in India – From a Startup’s perspective [Whiteboard Friday]

The Government of India has been making changes to existing laws and compliance systems to make it faster, easier and more responsive for startups, thereby making India a preferred Startup destination and boost the overall ecosystem.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks about such changes that has been implemented and how it impacts your startup. This will help founders to tap the true potential of Government’s policies and make best use of them while fostering their startup.

Listen to Podcast.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat