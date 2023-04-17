Enlightenment Now – Steven Pinker | Free Book Summary

An optimistic view of the world

Wealth has increased not just in the West but globally, while poverty and inequality have declined.

We still face issues like terrorism, artificial intelligence, and the environment, but we must approach them rationally.

Contrary to what the news would have you believe, progress rather than misery is the human story of the twenty-first century.