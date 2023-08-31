Ep #6 | WTF is Health? with Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath and Mukesh Bansal | Podcast Summary

WTF is Health? ft. Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath and Mukesh Bansal

In this episode, a panel of successful individuals including Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath, and Mukesh Bansal, share their insights on maintaining health while pursuing career success.

They challenge the common notion of sacrificing health for career, emphasizing the importance of balance and discipline in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.