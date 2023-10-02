Ep352 – Dr. Pooja Lakshmin | Real Self-Care | Podcast Summary

Real Self-Care | Dr. Pooja Lakshmin | Talks at Google

Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, a leading psychiatrist and author, brings forth a comprehensive guide to real self-care in her book.

She presents a step-by-step program for sustainable change, using case studies from her practice and clinical research.

The discussion emphasizes the significance of setting boundaries, moving past guilt, treating oneself with compassion, and asserting personal power.