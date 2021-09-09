Govt able of walking the tightrope of crypto regulation, says official

HomeNewsGovt able of walking the tightrope of crypto regulation, says official
The Indian government is able to walk the tight rope of balancing stability and growth when it comes to crypto instruments, a top official was quoted as saying at an industry organised cryptocurrency conference on Thursday.
Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance Jayant Sinha said that cryptocurrency has clearly become an important asset class in India and has attracted great interest, but that is important to take a step back and reflect on how India should participate in crypto finance.
Furthering on the same lines, MP Amar Patnaik suggested that India prioritise its stance on cryptocurrency through a regulatory and innovation sandbox both in SEBI and RBI. The industry as large is divided in terms of regulation.