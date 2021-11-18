Hotmail’s co-founder launches a social video app that aims to connect jobseekers with employers.

HomeNewsHotmail’s co-founder launches a social video app that aims to connect jobseekers with employers.
Sabeer Bhatia, the man who played a significant role in making email the default communication medium it is now, wants to change video content with his new social video app, Showreel.
The Showreel app can be used to create more natural video resumes for job applications that offer much more context than just text, but also to pitch a startup idea or just to find a partner for yourself.
The Hotmail co-founder, now a serial entrepreneur based in California, says the idea came in the middle of the pandemic when he saw his eight-year-old daughter effortlessly make TikTok videos.