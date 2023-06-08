How to Be Yourself: Quiet Your Inner Critic and Rise Above Social Anxiety – Ellen Hendriksen | Free Book Summary

Understanding Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common problem rooted in the fear of being judged negatively by others.

It often comes with a sense of inferiority and frequent self-doubt.

By understanding the nature of social anxiety, we can better manage it and challenge unhelpful thoughts.