How to optimize your landing page for better conversion rate

Context is queen Context answers the second question: How do you make that happen for me? – Alex Garcia

Your landing page can either bottleneck growth or drastically impact revenue. And after working on 300+ landing pages I put together a blueprint for you to optimize yours. Here are 10 tips to increase your conversion rate 🧵

And if you enjoyed this then follow @alexgarcia_atx for more growth marketing content on your feed. More threads to come: – copywriting – ad development – landing page development – newsletter optimization