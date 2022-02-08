A “book” is typically 30k-60k words. 60k / 12 chapters = 5,000 words per chapter. That’s a long-form blog post – Nicolas Cole

How to write a book in 30 days:

Disclaimer: This only works for content where you are already the expert/speaking from personal experience. If you are researching a NEW topic/something you know nothing about, then it will take you longer. But once you HAVE the information, you can write fast. Here’s how 🧵👇

Step 1: Name The House A great book is not a bunch of words. A great book is an idea, presented coherently, in a way that walks the reader’s thinking FROM where they currently are TO somewhere new & different. Before you write a single word, where are you taking the reader?

Step 2: Draw The Floor Plan A “book” is typically 30k-60k words. 60k / 12 chapters = 5,000 words per chapter. That’s a long-form blog post. So, start by creating 12 word documents with a 5k word limit/goal.

Step 3: Title The Rooms Inside your Floor Plan, it’s helpful to know which room is which, right? So, name your chapters: • Big Idea #1 • Big Idea #2 • Big Idea #3 • Etc. Think of each chapter as a different “bucket” of information.

Step 4: Fill The Rooms With Furniture Don’t worry about writing (or organizing) yet. Let’s just get the boxes inside the rooms. This is everything you want to “say” • Main Point #1 • Main Point #2 • Main Point #3 5,000 word chptr / 5 MP = 1,000 words per “Main Point”

Step 5: Organize The Rooms Once you have all your Main Points inside each room, you now know what you want to “say,” now you need to figure out how to say it. • Which Main Point comes first? • Which Main Point comes second? • Which Main Point comes third? • Etc.

Step 6: Decorate The Rooms Ah, *now* it’s time to get into the writing! • What stories can you tell to add context to each Main Point? • What interesting stats can you include to beef up your argument of a Main Point? • What takeaways can you include?

Step 7: Clean The Rooms The last mile here is cleaning up: • Sentences & Grammar • Compressing subpoints/stories • Removing rambling • Deleting similar points made multiple times • Etc.