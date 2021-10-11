    India to ban single-use plastics but experts say more must be done to

    About 60% of plastic waste in India is collected – that means the remaining 40% or 10,376 tons remain uncollected, according to Anoop Srivastava, director of Foundation for Campaign Against Plastic Pollution, a non-profit organization advocating for policy changes to tackle plastic waste in India.

    Independent waste-pickers typically collect plastic waste from households or landfills to sell them at recycling centers or plastic manufacturers for a small fee.

    Though around 60% of India’s plastic waste is recycled, experts worry that too much of it is due to “Downcycling.” That refers to a process where high-quality plastics are recycled into new plastics of lower quality – such as plastic bottles being turned to polyester for clothing.

