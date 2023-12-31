Jeff Bezos on how to think
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, discusses his thinking process, the importance of wandering and lateral thinking in invention, and the diverse ways of being smart.
The wandering mind and invention
Efficiency and invention seem to be at odds, as real invention often requires wandering and lateral thinking.
This is a key element of Jeff Bezos’s thinking process.
It’s important to give oneself permission to wander, even if it seems inefficient, as this can lead to the exploration of new ideas and true invention.
Efficiency and invention are sort of at odds because invention, real invention, not incremental improvement, requires wandering. – Jeff Bezos
The power of group invention
Group invention, like brainstorming with intelligent people at a whiteboard, is a pleasurable and effective way to generate new ideas and solutions.
This method encourages the sharing of diverse perspectives, fostering a collaborative environment conducive to creativity.
Recognizing the kernel of a good idea
It’s vital to recognize the kernel of a good idea, even if it’s not fully formed.
Intuition plays a significant role in this.
Being open to objections and challenges to an idea is also important, as it helps refine and strengthen the idea over time.
There are a thousand ways to be smart. When I go around and meet people, I’m always looking for the way that they’re smart. – Jeff Bezos
Multiple dimensions of intelligence
Being smart isn’t confined to a high IQ or a single dimension.
There are a thousand ways to be smart, with each individual possessing unique forms of intelligence.
It’s essential to acknowledge and appreciate these different forms of intelligence.
Diversity in intelligence
The world is more interesting and fun due to the diverse ways in which people are smart.
In response to someone calling him an idiot on the internet, Bezos suggests that there are a thousand ways to be smart and a million ways to be dumb, indicating that intelligence is multifaceted.