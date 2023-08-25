Jimmy Wales on Systems and Incentives | Podcast Summary

Jimmy Wales on Systems and Incentives | Conversations with Tyler
In a conversation with Tyler Cowen, Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, discusses the unique model of Wikipedia, its impact, and the challenges it faces.
He also shares his thoughts on the importance of structuring incentives to promote education and thoughtfulness, and his views on various theories and philosophies.
If you think about advertising-driven social media…it’s driven them in many cases to prioritize agitation and argumentation in a negative sense over education and learning and thoughtfulness. – Jimmy Wales
Addressing Inherent Biases
Wikipedia acknowledges the existence of inherent biases in its coverage.
For instance, articles on niche interests like Japanese anime tend to be positively skewed as they are primarily written by fans.
The Non-profit, Non-advertising Model
Wikipedia’s non-profit, non-advertising model allows it to prioritize education and learning over agitation and argumentation, setting it apart from other platforms driven by advertising.
Potential Threats to Wikipedia
While financial stability is not a concern for Wikipedia, potential threats include technology shifts and legislative changes, such as the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Questioning Conquest’s Second Law
Wales questions the validity of Conquest’s Second Law, which posits that organizations not explicitly right-wing will over time become more left-wing, arguing that many organizations maintain values that do not fit neatly into a left or right-wing categorization.
We’ve become very bureaucratic in a certain kind of way. We’ve got a lot of history, we’ve got a lot of rules, we’ve got a lot of procedures. They’re all there for a reason, they’re all arguably do more good than harm. And yet, it is hard for new people to get involved. – Jimmy Wales
Mobile Optimization Challenges
Despite the increasing use of mobile devices to access Wikipedia, the editing experience on mobile is not as seamless as on desktop.
However, this divide may not be significant as the reading experience on mobile devices is satisfactory.
Addressing Paid Editing
Paid editing, despite being against Wikipedia’s rules, does occur.
The platform continues to grapple with this complex issue and is exploring better mechanisms to allow individuals with conflicts of interest to contribute constructively.
Dealing with Sock Puppetry
Sock puppetry, where individuals create multiple online identities to manipulate discussions and votes, is a challenge for Wikipedia.
The platform strives to distinguish between sock puppets and legitimate alternate accounts.
Concerns about the ‘Right to be Forgotten’
Wales expresses concern about the implementation of the ‘right to be forgotten’ concept in European law, arguing that it can infringe on freedom of expression and that decisions about privacy violations should involve a judge rather than being handled at the company level.