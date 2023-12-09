Making new habits stick! Hacking your mind with triggers and cues #atomicIdeas

Making new habits stick! Hacking your mind with triggers and cues
Mel Robbins provides a comprehensive guide on how to make new habits stick.
She highlights the importance of understanding the reasons behind your goals, planning, tracking progress, and using external tools and systems for organization.
She also emphasizes the significance of decision-making for the future self, reducing decision fatigue, and the role of morning routines in habit formation.
Making decisions for the future self
Making decisions for your future self can increase the likelihood of sticking to new habits and making better decisions.
This approach reduces decision fatigue and makes new habits more visible and achievable.
Making habits inconvenient to stick to them
Making a habit more inconvenient can help you stick to it.
For instance, keeping snacks out of sight or having to go through extra steps before reaching for them can reduce temptation.
Tracking progress for accountability
Tracking your progress is essential for sticking to new habits.
Using a visual system, such as a grid or habit tracker, can help you stay motivated and accountable.
Creating a detailed plan for success
Creating a plan is crucial for habit sticking.
It’s important to move beyond casual thoughts and actively outline your steps to success.
Simply Having to consider lifting off the lid before you reach the M MS created enough friction for people enough of a pause that it made them not do it. – Mel Robbins
Being flexible with your tracking system
Being flexible with your tracking system and finding what works best for you is key.
Some people may prefer digital apps, while others find paper-based tracking more effective.
The more often that you track your progress, the greater the likelihood that you’re going to succeed. – Mel Robbins
Getting clear about your ‘why’
Getting clear about your ‘why’ and understanding the reasons behind your goals can provide motivation and help you stay on track.
Using if-then planning for goal achievement
If-then planning is a powerful tool for staying on track with your goals.
It helps provide a clear roadmap for when and how to act on your goals.
Prioritizing important tasks in the morning
Doing important tasks in the morning is key to making new habits stick.
Your willpower, speed of processing, and ability to focus are highest in the morning, making it an ideal time to prioritize your goals.