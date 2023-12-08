Me Time is important! Understanding the Pathless Path with Paul Millerd (Author) #atomicIdeas

Me Time is important! Understanding the Pathless Path with Paul Millerd (Author)
Embark on a journey with Paul Millerd, the author of ‘The Pathless Path’, as he explores the notions of success, money, and belonging.
This discussion delves into the societal ‘default path’ and how stepping away from it can lead to personal growth and self-discovery.
It provides practical advice for those contemplating an unconventional career path.
‘Me Time’ as Part of Workdays
Allocating three hours during a workday for personal activities such as aimless walks or engaging in childhood hobbies can help individuals reconnect with themselves and reconsider their relationship with work.
Conscious Choice of the Default Path
Choosing to stay on the default path is not inherently wrong, provided it is a conscious choice made after considering its costs, trade-offs, and benefits.
Decoupling Identity from Work
By decoupling identity from work, individuals can gain better understanding of their priorities and make more informed decisions about their future.
Venturing into Unconventional Paths
‘Pathless Path’ is not confined to a specific career or lifestyle; it can include taking a short sabbatical, committing to being a creator, freelancing independently or even job-hopping.
The common principle among all these paths is maintaining a sense of possibility, opportunity, and optimism.
Pursuing Joy in Work
‘Pathless Path’ is not solely about earning money or building businesses but finding work that one genuinely enjoys doing.
‘The pathless path is basically a shift away from not knowing what you’re doing as a problem to be solved toward an embrace of discomfort and uncertainty.’ – Paul Millerd – Paul Millerd
Taking Incremental Steps towards Exploration
For those concerned about financial obligations while exploring new paths, small steps like negotiating for a three-month sabbatical with employers or setting aside some time during workdays for self-reflection can be beneficial.
‘When you opt out of the default path…you’ll trigger insecurities in other people by just existing outside the frame of the default path.’ – Paul Millerd – Paul Millerd
Creating Personal Space
Creating personal space takes precedence over other societal milestones like owning a house or getting married.
This space allows individuals to understand their relationship with work and possibly discover what truly brings them joy.
‘Managing Fears’
Handling fears, especially the fear of not being successful enough, forms an essential part of deviating from the traditional path and embarking on an individual journey.