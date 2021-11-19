Meta previews haptic gloves in the VR Metaverse, bringing it closer to reality.

HomeNewsMeta previews haptic gloves in the VR Metaverse, bringing it closer to reality.
Meta – the company formerly known as Facebook – is diving straight into virtual reality with a preview of its latest research and development on haptic gloves, which give sensory feedback while in digital realms.
Facebook rebranded to Meta in late October to shift its focus from social media to metaverse and VR tech development.
In a Tuesday blog post, Meta shared the latest breakthroughs in haptic glove research from its VR tech firm, Reality Labs, noting that the product has been seven years in the making.