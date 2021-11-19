    Meta previews haptic gloves in the VR Metaverse, bringing it closer to reality.

    • Meta – the company formerly known as Facebook – is diving straight into virtual reality with a preview of its latest research and development on haptic gloves, which give sensory feedback while in digital realms.
    • Facebook rebranded to Meta in late October to shift its focus from social media to metaverse and VR tech development.
    • In a Tuesday blog post, Meta shared the latest breakthroughs in haptic glove research from its VR tech firm, Reality Labs, noting that the product has been seven years in the making.
