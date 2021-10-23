Navigating Lack Of Authority In Product Management with Saurabh of Paypal #FWDRadio

Product Managers usually do not have the authority they are presumed to have – and yet they must carry leadership qualities to succeed in the role. How to balance these two realities? Saurabh shares his opinion.

Saurabh Pareek is a Lead Product Manager at Paypal. He was earlier with Paytm and Career360.

