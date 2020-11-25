No-code development platforms to create your own mobile apps: A Collection.

Always wanted to create your own apps, but struggled with coding? Worry not. We have compiled a collection of NoCode platforms that help you create your own apps.

A no-code app development platform that uses a visual development environment to allow anyone to create their apps without the need to learn any programming language. It allows you to use methods such as drag-and-drop and adding application components to build a complete application for different platforms. While it may have seemed ludicrous a few years back, app development doesn’t require any necessary coding skills anymore and no-code tools are emerging as the next big thing in the market.

We have compiled a list of 10 no-code app development tools that ensure a comfortable and troublefree app development experience-

1.Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a fantastic app-development tool that allows you to build apps in less than 10 minutes on your Android or iOS device as well as on your desktop. It provides a multitude of features such as

Drag and drop updates and app analytics for helping you create apps easily.

It also comes with 24/7 customer support on e-mail, chat, and call to help users deal with any potential issues that come up during app development. Combined with a competitive pricing option, Appy Pie comes with a vast user-base of 3 million small businesses worldwide.

URL-www.appypie.com

2.Bizness Apps

Bizness Apps is another popular no-code app development platform that comes with an advanced no-code app builder. It is based on quality and providing utility for its users, letting them create, modify, and manage mobile apps and websites online without any code.

It has several revenue-generating features with multiple 3rd party integration options. Like Appy pie, it also comes with hassle-free support for all your problems.

URL-www.biznessapps.com

3.BuildFire

BuildFire comes with a user-friendly interface and has emerged as one of the most efficient no-code app builders in the market. It not only lets users create some amazing apps but also allows them to publish them in a span of 2 days.

A meticulous dashboard makes the job of app development easier than before while also providing immense comfort to its users. Moreover, it comes with several options for app monetization thus making it an effective option for app developers.

URL-https://buildfire.com

4.Quixy

Quixy is a cloud-based user-friendly no-code app development software that enables business owners to automate processes and maintain workflows without any code. It even allows users to build complex applications with uncomplicated simple drag and drop design, much faster compared to the contemporary approach.

Quixy not only enhances efficiency but also increases the productivity of business operations. Combined with enterprise-grade security and highly scalable global infrastructure, Quixy serves as a highly effective no-code tool for app development.

URL-https://quixy.com

5.GoodBarber

GoodBarber is another DIY no-code app development tool that has been creating all the right noises with its hassle-free user experience. It lets you make iOS, Android, and powerful web apps on the go with IP protection,

With GoodBarber, one can create apps for all screen sizes without the use of any programming language. Moreover, it can also be used for creating apps related to eCommerce and content helping your profits to increase drastically.

URL-https://www.goodbarber.com

6.Betty Blocks

Betty Blocks has emerged as a phenomenon among no-code tools with the wonders it does for product managers. It allows you to easily build apps at a swift pace unlike the other software available out there for app development.

Betty Blocks also enables you to build complicated applications on the go using a plethora of state of the art features such as visual modeling, drag, and drop, etc. Thanks to the no-code movement, Betty Blocks is an extremely useful application for app developers and product managers.

URL-https://www.bettyblocks.com

7.AppInstitute

AppInstitute is another quality no-code app development tool that is gaining in popularity with each passing day. It enables small businesses to create mobile apps in 4 easy steps without any trouble.

It also gives users to create complete brand control over the app helping them manage their apps effectively. Simple and easy to use drag and drop modules ensure that users can create apps as per their need and also save some precious time for other tasks.

URL-https://appinstitute.com

8.Kintone

Kintone is a wonderful business application development platform that allows users with non-technical backgrounds to create some amazing apps, workflows, and databases for their teams and companies. Based on using clicks instead of code, Kintone users can easily build apps that automate business processes and collaborate on projects to make team management easier.

For business owners with a dearth of time, Kintone provides a multitude of pre-built apps for CRM, product management, and a lot more.

URL-www.kintone.com

9.Xpoda

Are you looking for a no-code app that can not only create apps but also make them go live in minutes? Xpoda serves as the solution to all your problems.

It lets you build enterprise-level complicated applications without requiring any conventional development methods. It makes the process of app development faster, trouble-free, and saves precious time.

URL-https://www.xpoda.com

10.Adalo

Adalo is an app-building software like Bubble that offers an uncomplicated platform to design and host your applications. With Adalo, you can create apps that support building websites and applications that include workflow actions, and integrations

Adalo also has the ability to publish on Play Store and App Store, hence letting you create native mobile apps. It has emerged as an exciting and effective no-code web development tool option for small and medium-sized businesses looking to make it big with minimal wastage of time on coding.

URL-https://www.adalo.com