    Non-tech PMs Working With Engineers – With Movin of PhonePe #FWDRadio

    Engineers and Non-Technical PMs can be a difficult relationship sometimes. What is the best way to navigate this? Movin has his say.

    Movin Jain is Director of Product Management @ Phonepe. He was previously the VP of Products at Meesho. He has also held product roles with Ola and Inmobi in the past.

    FWD Radio brings you actionable bite-sized insights from the best professionals in the industry. The podcast is available on your fav podcasting app.

    FWD is the fastest way to learn and develop in-demand skills – including Product Management – and move forward in career and life.

    Available for both Android & iOS. Get it here: https://getfwd.app

