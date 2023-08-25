Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts | Podcast Summary

Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts | Convos w/ Tyler

In this insightful discussion with Patricia Fara, a historian of science at Cambridge University, we explore the life of Isaac Newton beyond his famous discoveries, the significant role of women in science, and the concept of scientific progress as a continuous process.

Fara’s perspective offers a fresh look at the history of science, challenging traditional narratives and highlighting often overlooked contributions.