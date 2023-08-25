Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts | Podcast Summary

Patricia Fara on Newton, Scientific Progress, and the Benefits of Unhistoric Acts | Convos w/ Tyler
In this insightful discussion with Patricia Fara, a historian of science at Cambridge University, we explore the life of Isaac Newton beyond his famous discoveries, the significant role of women in science, and the concept of scientific progress as a continuous process.
Fara’s perspective offers a fresh look at the history of science, challenging traditional narratives and highlighting often overlooked contributions.
Value of History of Science in Education
Studying the history of science can equip students with valuable skills such as argumentation, interpretation, and expression of personal viewpoints.
Understanding past debates and ethical considerations can also provide useful insights for current scientific discussions.
Therefore, the history of science should be an integral part of the curriculum for science students.
Women’s Contributions to Science
Women have significantly contributed to the advancement of science through various roles such as teaching, illustrating, editing, running museums, and collecting specimens.
Their role in disseminating scientific knowledge has been crucial for the propagation and advancement of scientific ideas.
Women’s Role in Astronomy
During the 17th and 18th centuries, women were actively involved in astronomy.
They contributed to the creation of astronomical instruments, worked in instrument-making shops, and performed the mathematical calculations necessary to convert raw data into measurements for star catalogs.
You can’t draw a hard line between alchemy that’s rubbish and science that’s legitimate and that science is right… it’s not like that at all. – Patricia Fara
Challenging Gender Bias in Physics
The cultural bias suggesting that women lack the intellectual capacity for physics is strongly contested.
The lack of effective teachers in girls’ schools and the reluctance of many male physicists to recruit or promote female scientists contribute to the underrepresentation of women in physics.
Paradox of Gender Equality in STEM
Despite the oppression of women in many Muslim nations, these countries have a high percentage of female STEM students.
Conversely, Nordic countries, known for strong women’s rights, have a low percentage of female STEM students.
This paradox is attributed to social prejudices and cultural beliefs rather than women’s inherent ability to excel in physics.
Personal Journey in Physics
Fara shares her personal journey in physics, highlighting her decision to decline a PhD offer as she did not want to spend the next three years in a laboratory.
She chose to pursue a different path as she found physics uninteresting.
Living by George Eliot’s Insight
Fara’s life and work are guided by George Eliot’s insight that unhistoric acts can have cumulative beneficial effects.
She finds immense satisfaction in helping individual students overcome their challenges.
Prominence of Women in Vaccine Science
Newton’s Dual Views of Gravity
Newton proposed two different views of gravity: one where an invisible power stretches out through empty space, and another where gravity travels through an ether made up of tiny, invisible particles.
These theories were influenced by his alchemical beliefs and his idea of change.