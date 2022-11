The Aadhaar e-KYC flow will be integrated into the UPI onboarding journey on the PhonePe App in the new flow.

Users who select this option must enter the last six digits of their Aadhar number for onboarding, followed by the OTP received from UIDAI and their respective bank.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)