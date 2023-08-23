Population Collapse: How Modern Life Is Making Men & Women Infertile | Shanna Swan | Free Podcast Summary

POPULATION COLLAPSE: How Modern Life Is Making Men & Women INFERTILE | Shanna Swan

The podcast discussion revolves around the alarming global decline in fertility rates, making humans a potential endangered species.

Factors including exposure to harmful chemicals like phthalates, shifts in sexual activity and interest, lifestyle changes, socioeconomic disparities, and even the potential influence of the internet on societal changes are discussed in depth.

The conversation also emphasizes the need for more open discussions, extensive research, and effective solutions to combat this crisis.