Product Pitching: Don’t focus on the problem, but on the decisions that worked: Jason Feifer (Entrepreneur magazine) #atomicIdeas

Product Pitching: Don’t focus on the problem, but on the decisions that worked: Jason Feifer (Entrepreneur magazine)
Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, shares his expertise on how to secure press coverage for your product.
He provides valuable insights into the world of journalists and editors, the impact of press on startups, and the key steps to getting your story published.
Purposeful Pursuit of Press Coverage
Just like raising capital, securing press coverage should be pursued with a clear purpose in mind – whether that’s driving awareness for a new product or demonstrating marketplace credibility when raising funds.
‘They don’t care about you, they care about their reader or their listener or their viewer. That’s who they care about, that’s who they’re serving. And if you can be of use to them in sharing the kinds of information that they are looking to serve Their audience then you can get what you want.’ – Jason Feifer
Recognizing When Not to Seek Press
Startups need to understand when seeking press might not yield tangible benefits.
If they’re at an early stage where press coverage won’t drive awareness or attract investors effectively, it may not be worth the effort.
Avoiding a Sense of Entitlement
It’s a mistake to approach press coverage as something businesses ‘deserve’ after working hard.
Instead, the focus should be on what value can be provided to the media outlet’s audience.
Targeting Suitable Publications
Choosing the right publication for press coverage is crucial.
Local publications that reach specific target audiences and drive direct value may be more beneficial than large-scale publications that may not cater directly to your customer base.
‘Think about press the same way that you think about raising money which is to say you do it when you know what the money is for and you should do it when you know what the Press is for.’ – Jason Feifer
Steps to Securing Press Coverage
Securing press involves preparation, identifying who to pitch to, and delivering the pitch effectively.
Understanding what press can do for you and how best to tell your story is vital during preparation.
Understanding Different Publications’ Missions
Each publication has a unique mission that determines whether or not a story belongs in their pages.
For instance, Fast Company focuses on stories representing business evolution while Entrepreneur magazine seeks stories providing insights into entrepreneurial challenges.
Highlighting Problem-Solving Decisions
When pitching stories, it’s important not just to focus on the problem your product solves but also on interesting decisions made within your business that solved problems or led to success.
The Role of Luck in Gaining Press Coverage
While understanding the media landscape and crafting relevant pitches significantly increase chances of securing coverage, luck can also play a part in gaining press coverage.