Raising Funding? Here is everything you need to know about due diligence on all legal agreements & contracts [Whiteboard Friday]

When you are raising investment, the investors will conduct a detailed due diligence on various functions of the startup. A due diligence is very different than a regular audit that your CA or Lawyer undertakes.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at due diligence on Legal Agreements & Contracts. This is a critical aspect and covers all types of agreements the startup has executed till date e.g. employment contracts, services agreements, shareholders agreement, terms of use, privacy policy, mentor/ advisor agreements etc. This gives you an insight on what the scope of due diligence shall be, what documents are needed and how you can accelerate the process by ensuring readiness of the key documents.

