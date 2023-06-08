Reasons to Stay Alive – Matt Haig | Free Book Summary

Mindfulness

Mindfulness is an important tool in managing anxiety and depression.

By focusing on the present moment and being aware of our thoughts and feelings without judgment, we can learn to be more accepting and compassionate towards ourselves.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This helps us to stay grounded in difficult times and cultivate a sense of peace and calm.