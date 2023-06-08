Rewire Your Anxious Brain: How to Use the Neuroscience of Fear to End Anxiety, Panic, and Worry – Catherine M. Pittman | Free Book Summary

Two Types of Anxiety

Anxiety stems from two sources: the amygdala and the cortex.

The amygdala-based anxiety is automatic and unconscious, while cortex-based anxiety arises from conscious thoughts and beliefs.

Understanding the source of one’s anxiety is crucial in determining effective coping strategies.