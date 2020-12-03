Zoho founder, Sridhar Vembu on Salesforce Slack Deal: Very soon we will see an exodus of talent out of Slack as cashed out engineers and product managers and marketers rush to the exits.

the “operating system” of the technology industry.
The assumption is that professionals in Slack and professionals in Salesforce can nicely blend together to produce awesome results for customers and shareholders.
Culture!
Yet somehow in the romantic excitement of the deal, all that is forgotten. Money is blind after all.
And new professionals have to come in and make good on the old romantic premise/promise.
Large scale technology acquisitions have an extremely poor track record for these reasons.
And Salesforce perpetually manufactures growth by counting acquired company revenues as “growth” as the stock market looks the other way, courtesy the Fed.
This game ends some day.
» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated wisdom from Twitter threads on product, life and growth.
Add comment
You must log in to post a comment.