Suffering Is Nature’s Way of Making You Special | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – Suffering Is Nature’s Way of Making You Special (The Daily Mastery Podcast)

“The greatest bleed the longest” means that the most significant challenges in life often require the most prolonged and intense effort to overcome. This is because it is during the toughest times that we have the opportunity to shed the negative or unhelpful aspects of ourselves, like dross covering gold.

The world challenges us because it cares for us deeply and wants us to grow stronger.