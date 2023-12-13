The AI race is on! Google’s CEO on job dislocation, election integrity and China vs US AI Race
Google CEO Sundar Pichai sheds light on the future of artificial intelligence (AI), the technological advances in China, and the impact of AI on job dislocation and election integrity.
He also discusses the competition between Google and OpenAI, and the importance of global consensus on AI regulation.
The challenge and necessity of global AI regulation
Achieving a global consensus on intelligent AI regulation is a challenging yet crucial task.
Constructing global frameworks and fostering dialogue between countries, including China and the US, is essential for establishing a common AI regulatory framework.
Balancing regulation and innovation
Google and other tech giants support open innovation and have significantly contributed to open source projects that propel AI innovation.
It’s important to balance regulation to ensure safety, without obstructing open source technologies or smaller companies.
AI and election integrity
AI can challenge election integrity by enabling the creation of artificial information that can influence electoral processes.
Strengthening defenses against misinformation is vital, and governments will need to pass regulations to address synthetic content.
China’s position in AI development
China is making substantial investments in AI and has a large scale of AI research talent.
It is predicted to be at the forefront of AI development.
It’s crucial to develop frameworks for countries to coexist peacefully in a world where AI is prevalent.
I think the way you do that, though, is by, as you know, Apex countries. I would say you have to have a pro-innovation mindset. – Sundar Pichai
So laying the foundations now will allow us to work through the tough issues and build a common framework over time. – Sundar Pichai
The uncertain future of the internet
While there are forces pulling the world towards two separate Internets, the future direction is hard to predict.
The long-term path will depend on how countries navigate their relationships and collaborations in the context of AI.
Google’s global partnerships
Google’s presence in China may be limited, but they focus on partnering with governments globally to incorporate AI and cloud technology into their services.
Google’s role in enabling next-gen companies
Google sees its partnerships with AI startups and the sharing of their cloud technology as pro-innovation.
They believe that they play a role in enabling the next generation of companies.
Google’s approach to AI development
Google believes that doing the right thing in an AI-powered world means grounding AI development in the fundamental values of humanity, human rights, and universal human values.