The Five People You Meet in Heaven – Mitch Albom | Free Book Summary

False Perception of Worthlessness

Eddie dies thinking his life was insignificant, filled with pain and regret.

However, he later learns that his actions had a significant impact on others, and he played a crucial role in their lives.

This teaches readers not to underestimate their own worth in life.