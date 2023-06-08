The Law of Attraction: The Basics of the Teachings of Abraham – Esther Hicks | Free Book Summary

Understanding the Law of Attraction

The Law of Attraction is a universal principle stating that like attracts like.

Your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs create your reality.

By focusing on positive thoughts and emotions, you attract positive experiences, and vice versa for negative thoughts and emotions.