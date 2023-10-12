The Overarching Influence and Disturbing Power of Advertising | Podcast Summary

Tim Dillon on The Disturbing Power of Advertising | Joe Rogan podcast

Delve into an intense discussion between Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon on the profound and somewhat disturbing influence of advertising on our society.

Tim Dillon is a comedian, actor, podcaster, and author. He’s the host of “The Tim Dillon Show” and author of “Death by Boomers: How the Worst Generation Destroyed the Planet, but First a Child.”

Explore how advertising has shaped norms, manipulated emotional connections, and propagated the American consumer culture.