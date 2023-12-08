The rise of coding with an AI Copilot: Insights by Inbal Shani (CPO of GitHub) #atomicIdeas

The rise of coding with an AI Copilot: Insights by Inbal Shani (CPO of GitHub)

In an enlightening conversation, Inbal Shani, the Chief Product Officer at GitHub, shares her perspectives on the transformative role of AI in software development.

She discusses how AI-driven code generation is revolutionizing the industry and delves into GitHub’s approach to this innovation.

Her insights provide a comprehensive understanding of how AI is shaping the future of software development.