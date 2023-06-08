The Success Principles: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be – Jack Canfield | Free Book Summary

Set Goals

To achieve success, it’s important to set concrete goals and be clear about what it is you want to achieve.

This means having a clear vision and a plan of action that outlines what you need to do to reach your desired outcome.

Having specific, measurable goals makes it easier to stay motivated and stay on track.