The Truth Behind Salary Transparency | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

The Truth Behind Salary Transparency | a16z Podcast

The podcast ‘The Truth Behind Salary Transparency’ delves into the impact of the legal mandate for salary range disclosures in over 10 states since 2016.

The discussion revolves around the reactions of companies, misconceptions about these laws, and strategies for success.

The guests, Shannon Schiltz and Brandon Cherry, both from a16z’s people practices team, share their insights on the matter.