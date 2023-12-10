The value of a Pre-Mortem: Considering failure even before executing a decision
We discuss about the importance of effective decision making and provides insights into how to make better decisions.
The discussion includes the story of Sully Sullenberger’s emergency landing on the Hudson River, to illustrate key concepts in decision-making.
The pitfalls of overlooking small details
Many times, small details and basic tasks can trip up decision-makers.
In a business simulation game, even senior leaders of Fortune 500 companies can be brought down by failing to complete simple tasks due to unforeseen events.
This highlights the need for meticulousness in decision-making.
The power of contemplating success and failure
Contemplating both success and failure is crucial in decision-making.
Spending time upfront brainstorming potential failure scenarios can help identify potential pitfalls and mitigate risks.
This approach can lead to more robust and resilient decision-making strategies.
The role of unconventional options in decision-making
Sully Sullenberger’s emergency landing on the Hudson River showcases the importance of considering unconventional options in decision-making.
By carefully assessing the feasibility of a water landing and rescue, Sullenberger was able to make a decision that ensured the survival of all passengers.
The impact of freezing temperatures on decision-making
Sullenberger took into account the freezing temperatures in January before deciding to land on the Hudson River.
This consideration of environmental factors underscores the importance of thorough analysis in decision-making.
The importance of confirming basic details
Sullenberger’s copilot confirmed critical details like airspeed and altitude before the water landing.
This attention to detail played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the emergency, highlighting the importance of confirming basic details in decision-making.
The role of thorough checks in decision-making
Sullenberger walked the length of the flooded aircraft twice to ensure no passengers remained on board before exiting the plane.
This thoroughness in checking and rechecking details underscores the importance of diligence in decision-making.
The power of thinking big and differently
When making decisions, it is important to challenge the constraints and think big and differently.
This approach can lead to innovative solutions and better decision outcomes.
The role of a pre-mortem in risk mitigation
Embracing a pre-mortem, or considering potential mistakes and formulating the correct course of action, can help mitigate risks.
This approach helps identify potential pitfalls and mitigates risks, leading to more confident and informed decision-making.
If you want to excel at decision-making, begin by considering what barriers are holding you back… Challenge the constraints. – Matthew Confer
The importance of ensuring small details are in order
Checking the basics and ensuring small details are in order is crucial to accomplishing amazing things and achieving successful outcomes.
This attention to detail can make the difference between success and failure in decision-making.