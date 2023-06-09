This Is the Part Where You Pretend to Add Value: A Dilbert Book – Scott Adams | Free Book Summary

This Is the Part Where You Pretend to Add Value: A Dilbert Book – Scott Adams

“This Is the Part Where You Pretend to Add Value: A Dilbert Book” is a collection of comic strips featuring the popular Dilbert character, who is known for his satirical commentary on corporate culture and office life. The title refers to the idea that many people in the corporate world are often more concerned with appearing to be productive and valuable than actually doing meaningful work.