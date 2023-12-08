Truth and misconceptions – The problem with taking a stance in Universities: John Etchemendy (Stanford)
#AtomicIdeas on the concept of institutional neutrality, particularly within universities.
We also explore the potential long-term consequences when institutions take a stance on contentious issues and how it might hinder open debate and advancement of knowledge. John Etchemendy is a former provost at Stanford University.
Institutional Neutrality Defined
Institutional neutrality is the doctrine that universities should not take positions on questions where rational disagreement or debate is possible.
This neutrality ensures that contrary opinions are not silenced, promoting the continued pursuit of truth.
Caveats to Institutional Neutrality
There are two exceptions to institutional neutrality: universities may take positions on issues that directly affect their mission, and they must act according to their best judgment of what is true as actors in the world.
Increasing Public Stances by Universities
University administrations have increasingly taken public stances on off-campus issues, potentially alienating those who disagree with them.
This trend may stem from naivety or a misplaced belief in understanding ‘the truth’.
Challenges Implementing Institutional Neutrality
While institutional neutrality is generally agreed upon in theory, its implementation can be challenging due to pressures from various stakeholders who want the university to take positions on morally charged issues.
Long-term Costs of Taking Positions
Both universities and businesses should be aware of the potential long-term costs when taking positions on contentious issues.
Even seemingly costless decisions can have significant implications over time.
The Slippery Slope of Taking Stances
Once institutions start taking positions, it can be difficult to stop.
Selective commenting on issues can lead to perceptions of indifference or bias, creating potential backlash.
Restoring Institutional Neutrality
Universities should articulate why institutional neutrality is crucial for their mission and resist pressures to take stands.
New generations of leadership can help restore this principle by consistently upholding it.
Parallels Between Universities and Businesses
Similar to universities, businesses also need to consider the long-term consequences before taking a stance on controversial issues.
Seemingly costless positions could have significant impacts over time.
The Trap of Taking Positions
Institutions that start taking positions may find themselves unable to stop, leading to criticism when they fail to comment on certain situations after having done so previously.
Optimistic Outlook
Despite the risks involved in deviating from institutional neutrality, there is always a way back.
Institutions can revert their policies or approaches as needed, suggesting an optimistic outlook for future changes.