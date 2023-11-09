Universally Accessible Intelligence with Character.ai’s Noam Shazeer | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Universally Accessible Intelligence with Character.ai’s Noam Shazeer | a16z Podcast

In the podcast, Noam Shazeer, co-founder and CEO of Character.ai, discusses his vision for universally accessible intelligence and the pursuit of AGI’s first use case: AI friends.

He talks about the potential and scalability of large language models, the importance of focusing on general use cases, and the role of AI in meeting societal needs.