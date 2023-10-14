Unraveling the South Pole Direct Energy Weapon Conspiracy #bigIdeas

Looking Into the South Pole Direct Energy Weapon Conspiracy | Joe Rogan podcast

This podcast episode delves into a conspiracy theory revolving around a supposed direct energy weapon hidden at the South Pole.

Joe Rogan and Brian Simpson engage in a thoughtful discussion about the credibility of the source, the feasibility of the allegations, and the broader implications of such claims in the current information landscape.

Brian Simpson is a stand-up comic who hosts the “Bottom of the Barrel” improvised comedy show at the Comedy Mothership.