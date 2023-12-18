Voice-First Apps: The Future of Human-Technology Interaction
In a thought-provoking discussion, Anish Acharya, General Partner at a16z, delves into the potential of voice-first applications becoming integral to our lives by 2024.
Despite the historical struggle of voice as an interface for technology, advancements in AI and large language models are set to revolutionize this space.
The conversation explores the impact of these technologies on virtual assistants and how they could transform our favorite apps.
The vision for the future of these technologies is akin to the movie ‘Her,’ where passive experiences have all context necessary for interaction through primarily vocal modalities, falling back on screens only when necessary. – Anish Acharya
Innovative Products Pioneering Voice-First Interfaces
Several products are exploring the potential of voice-first interfaces.
These include ‘Tab’, which passively captures conversations throughout the day; Chat GPT’s voice module that enables natural conversation flow; and 11 Labs’ work in this area.
‘Her’-Like Future Vision
‘Her’ movie-like future experiences could become a reality where interactions are primarily vocal, resorting to screens only when necessary.
Room for Traditional and Novel Interaction Methods
Existing companies need not feel threatened by the shift towards voice-first interfaces.
There’s room for both traditional and novel methods of interaction, allowing developers to focus on their strengths while considering market expansion opportunities.
Customer Retraining Challenges
Retraining people to interact with these systems effectively poses a major challenge due to high expectations set by human interactions.
This implies an onboarding process where customers learn how to interact with new systems properly.
Social Acceptance Hurdles
Social acceptance also presents a challenge as people adjust to seemingly talking into thin air or seemingly talking to themselves when interacting with these technologies.
However, this social barrier is expected to diminish over time with the growing prevalence of Bluetooth devices and AirPods.
I think the go-forward idea is that AI and large models really unlock human’s ability to interact with technology. – Anish Acharya
Entrepreneurial Approach Towards Voice-First Tech
Entrepreneurs should start at the beginning without trying to predict what the end product will look like exactly.
Building something useful and interesting first then iterating based on user feedback and needs is advised.
Importance of Firsthand Experience
Firsthand experience with voice-first products is crucial for understanding their potential and limitations.
Those interested in this field or looking to integrate such tech into their products or services are encouraged to use these technologies themselves.
‘Market Expansion Positive Sum Story’
There’s room for growth in existing products through integration of voice technologies.
It’s not a zero-sum game but rather a market expansion opportunity where new customer segments can be reached, such as senior citizens who may struggle with traditional interfaces.