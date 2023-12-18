Voice-First Apps: The Future of Human-Technology Interaction

In a thought-provoking discussion, Anish Acharya, General Partner at a16z, delves into the potential of voice-first applications becoming integral to our lives by 2024.

Despite the historical struggle of voice as an interface for technology, advancements in AI and large language models are set to revolutionize this space.

The conversation explores the impact of these technologies on virtual assistants and how they could transform our favorite apps.