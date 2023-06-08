What to Say When You Talk to Yourself – Shad Helmstetter | Free Book Summary

The Power of Self-Talk

Our internal dialogue has a profound influence on our self-image, beliefs, and behaviors.

Self-talk can either be a force for positive change or a barrier to achieving our full potential.

Learning to harness the power of self-talk can greatly impact our overall well-being and success in life.