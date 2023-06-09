What Would Wally Do? – Scott Adams | Free Book Summary

What Would Wally Do? – Scott Adams
“What Would Wally Do?” is a business book that uses the character Wally from the comic strip Dilbert to illustrate various workplace scenarios and offer advice on how to navigate them. The book was published in 2011 and is part of a series of books by Scott Adams that draws on his experiences as a corporate worker and his observations of office life.
Embrace your inner wally
The book encourages readers to identify with the character of Wally, who is lazy, cynical, and always looking for ways to avoid work. By embracing these qualities, readers can better understand their own strengths and weaknesses and use them to their advantage in the workplace.
Play to your strengths
Wally is good at avoiding work, but he’s also good at finding shortcuts and creative solutions to problems. The book encourages readers to identify their own strengths and use them to find ways to be more efficient and effective in their jobs.
Understand office politics
One of Wally’s strengths is his ability to navigate office politics. The book explains how to understand the power dynamics in your workplace and use them to your advantage, without resorting to unethical or immoral behavior.
Be proactive
Wally is not one to take on extra work or volunteer for projects, but the book emphasizes the importance of being proactive and taking the initiative to improve your skills and contribute to the success of your team.
Communicate effectively
Wally is often sarcastic and dismissive, but the book emphasizes the importance of clear and effective communication in the workplace. Readers are encouraged to be mindful of their tone and body language and to tailor their messages to their audience.
Take care of yourself
Wally is known for his love of naps, but the book emphasizes the importance of self-care for all workers. Readers are encouraged to take breaks, eat healthily, and exercise regularly to maintain their physical and mental health.
Build strong relationships
Wally may not be the most likeable character, but he has managed to build strong relationships with his coworkers. The book explains how to cultivate positive relationships in the workplace and how to handle difficult coworkers or situations.
Stay positive
Despite his cynical nature, Wally is able to maintain a sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. The book encourages readers to adopt a similar mindset and find ways to stay positive, even in the face of adversity or difficult situations.
Embrace change
Finally, the book emphasizes the importance of embracing change and adapting to new situations. Wally may resist change, but the book encourages readers to be open-minded and flexible and to see change as an opportunity for growth and development.