Why You Need to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others [Today] | Free Podcast Summary

The Daily Mastery Podcast by Robin Sharma – Why You Need to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

Stop comparing yourself to others. It’s a great way to destroy confidence and diminish performance. The real game to play is to get better than yesterday. Why dilute your energy comparing yourself to others when the real work is materializing the genius within you?

There’s only one of you on the planet today. You’ve been built to dazzle. Designed to inspire.