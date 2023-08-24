Why You Need to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others [Today] | Free Podcast Summary

The Daily Mastery Podcast by Robin Sharma – Why You Need to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others
Stop comparing yourself to others. It’s a great way to destroy confidence and diminish performance. The real game to play is to get better than yesterday. Why dilute your energy comparing yourself to others when the real work is materializing the genius within you?
There’s only one of you on the planet today. You’ve been built to dazzle. Designed to inspire.
We keep comparing our life with others
More often than not, we compare ourselves with others, based on what society says, how other people are living, and what the majority thinks of as success.
There is no need to spend the best hours of our best days just comparing our success with other people.
Everyone is struggling
We assume other people have their lives taken care of in all aspects, but the truth is that everyone is struggling. Some have job, financial, or relationship issues. Just having a (projected) happy face does not mean that everything is hunky-dory with others.
Even billionaires have relationship issues and struggle with juggling their lives. Many are self-medicating, and while outsiders may think they have everything, they are in fact as miserable as anyone.
Run your own race
You need to have a personal definition of success based on your own values, not what is defined by society, your neighbors, or even your family.
Just staying in your lane will relax you, and you can then function instinctively without any comparisons, living your own life to the fullest.